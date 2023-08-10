AAP took shot at BJP in response to complaint about Raghav Chadha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday of ‘making deliberate attempts to implicate’ Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The AAP leader was accused by four MPs of including their names on a select panel in the House without their permission.

Asserting that the accusations of ‘forged signatures’ against Raghav Chadha were ‘false and politically motivated,’ the AAP said that the BJP was pursuing Chadha because of his criticism of the organisation.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Neel Garg, while speaking to India Today, said, ‘The BJP is making deliberate attempts to implicate him (Raghav Chadha). The signatures in question are not required. Hence there is no case. The BJP is targeting opposition leaders in some way or another. Those who openly speak against BJP are being targeted.’

A select committee on the Delhi services bill was suggested by Raghav Chadha, and four Rajya Sabha MPs complained on Monday that their names were inserted without their permission.

Soon after, Amit Shah, the home minister, requested an investigation into the alleged ‘fraud’ by the AAP MP.

The AAP spokesperson took a shot at the BJP in response to the claims made against Chadha, saying that while ‘India is a democratic country,’ the BJP is ‘hell-bent on running it like a dictator.’

‘This is a serious issue as the AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has forged the signatures of four MPs to recommend their names for the standing committee. AAP has stopped very low. Strict action should be taken against him,’ the BJP leader said.

On Wednesday, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, forwarded four MPs’ grievances to the privileges committee for review.

Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin, four members of parliament, accused AAP MP Raghav Chadha of adding their names to a House panel without first getting their permission. They asserted that Chadha used their names in a move on August 7 without their consent.