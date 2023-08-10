Amit Shah urges peace in Manipur, criticizes politicisation

Home Minister Amit Shah urged Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur to engage in talks and end the three-month-long cycle of violence. The Lok Sabha also adopted a resolution for peace in the state. Shah addressed the issue during a debate on the no-confidence motion, responding to criticism from opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. He appealed for an end to violence and stressed the importance of dialogue between the communities and the government to find a solution.

Shah emphasized that while the violence was regrettable, politicizing the issue was even more shameful. He dismissed calls for a change in leadership, asserting that the chief minister was cooperating in restoring peace. Shah rejected the demand for President’s Rule, highlighting efforts taken by the government to address the situation. He also questioned the timing of the release of a video depicting a disturbing incident and its impact on social media ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.