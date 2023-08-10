Banks to remain shut for 18 days in September: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 18 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.
The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here are the bank holidays in September 2023 under Negotiable Instruments Act:
September 6: Sri Krishna Janmashtami
September 7: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami
September 18: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi
September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)
September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai
September 22: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
September 25: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
September 27: Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)
September 28: Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi – (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday) (Bara Vafat)
September 29: Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi .
September 2023 bank holidays: Here is the list of weekend leaves
September 3: Sunday
September 9: Second Saturday
September 10: Second Sunday
September 17: Sunday
September 23: Fourth Saturday
September 24: Sunday
Bank Holidays in August 2023:
August 12: Second Saturday
August 13: Sunday
August 15: Independence Day
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
August 20: Sunday
August 26: Fourth Saturday
August 27: Sunday
August 28: First Onam
August 29: Thiruvonam
August 30: Raksha Bandhan:
August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol:
