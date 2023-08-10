Banks to remain shut for 18 days in September: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 18 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here are the bank holidays in September 2023 under Negotiable Instruments Act:

September 6: Sri Krishna Janmashtami

September 7: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami

September 18: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi

September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)

September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai

September 22: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

September 25: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 27: Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

September 28: Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi – (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday) (Bara Vafat)

September 29: Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi .

September 2023 bank holidays: Here is the list of weekend leaves

September 3: Sunday

September 9: Second Saturday

September 10: Second Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 23: Fourth Saturday

September 24: Sunday

Bank Holidays in August 2023:

August 12: Second Saturday

August 13: Sunday

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 20: Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday

August 27: Sunday

August 28: First Onam

August 29: Thiruvonam

August 30: Raksha Bandhan:

August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol: