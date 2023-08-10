Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pledges to make BJP quit Delhi on Quit India day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern for the tribal population facing challenges in strife-hit Manipur and criticized the BJP-led central government for not addressing their plight. Speaking at an administrative event in Jhargram to mark the ‘International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples’, she called for global prayers for the Manipuri tribals and accused the BJP of dividing the country through communal tensions. On the anniversary of the Quit India movement, Banerjee vowed to make the BJP quit Delhi, asserting her goal is to remove the BJP-led government at the Centre. She rejected the Uniform Civil Code, emphasizing the importance of preserving diverse customs and religious practices. Banerjee also criticized the CPI(M), Congress, and BJP for their alleged understanding in West Bengal, claiming they support INDIA on the national front but seem aligned with the BJP in the state.