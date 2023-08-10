Doha Metro announces changes on its network

Doha: Doha Metro has announced certain changes in its network services on the Green Line. Doha Metro updated that it will run replacement buses this weekend on August 11, 2023, on the Green Line metro to carry out its maintenance work.

The metro will Buses will operate at every 10 minutes along three routes: one being one-way from Al Bidda to Al Riffa Mall of Qatar, second will be a return trip from Al Riffa Mall of Qatar to Al Bidda, while a third route will include shuttle service between Al Mansoura and Al Doha Al Jadeeda. These buses will not stop at The White Palace station.

Meanwhile the metroexpress and metrolink will operate as normal.