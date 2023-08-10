Etihad Airways to operate two flights to Kerala: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new flights to Kerala, India.The air carrier will operate flights to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from January 2024.

Etihad has already introduced 9 new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston.

The airline also increased frequencies to Chennai, Islamabad, Kochi, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Rome, and Phuket. It also added 5 flights per week to Cairo. These flights will be operational from January 1, 2024.

7 direct flights per week with 3 flights effective from December 1, 2023, and 4 flights effective from January 1, 2024, have been added on the route to Colombo. An additional 7 flights per week, with 3 flights effective from December 1, 2023, and 4 flights effective from January 1, 2024 will be available to Maldives.