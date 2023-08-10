India defeat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

India’s dominant performance led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh saw them secure a comprehensive 4-0 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the final round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy. Harmanpreet’s successful penalty corner conversions in the 15th and 23rd minutes, along with Jugraj Singh’s goal from a set piece in the 36th minute, showcased India’s scoring prowess. Akashdeep Singh added to the tally with a field play goal in the 55th minute.

This victory ensured India’s undefeated run in the tournament, as they clinched the top spot in the standings with 13 points from four wins and one draw. While India celebrated their success, Pakistan faced heartbreak as they exited the tournament based on goal difference, despite sharing five points with Korea and Japan.

India’s semifinal opponent will be Japan, with the match scheduled for Friday. Malaysia and Korea are set to face each other in the other semifinal clash.

Before the match began, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended greetings to the players from both nations. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also graced the occasion with his presence.

The match’s opening quarter saw an attacking start from both teams, with Pakistan attempting to breach the Indian circle. However, India’s solid defense prevented any breakthroughs from their rivals.