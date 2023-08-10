Massive wildfire engulfing Hawaiian island of Maui claims the life of six people and leaves many injured

A massive wildfire that swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui resulted in the loss of six lives and numerous injuries on Wednesday, August 9th.

Maui County Mayor Richard Missen confirmed the fatalities, yet additional details were unavailable from him.

At least 20 individuals are reported to have sustained injuries, which includes a firefighter grappling with smoke inhalation. Three patients are presently in critical condition.

Amidst the blaze in the western part of the island, thousands were compelled to evacuate as their homes were reduced to ashes.

The wildfire’s progression was exacerbated by powerful winds emanating from a nearby Pacific Ocean hurricane, leading to the downing of vital services such as electricity and cellular connectivity.

The situation left over 12,000 people across Hawaii without power, as reported by PowerOutage.Us.

Instances were recorded of individuals leaping into the Pacific Ocean to escape the suffocating smoke and raging flames, with timely rescue operations by the US Coast Guard preventing fatalities.

Reports indicated that some individuals may have been trapped in their vehicles, a statement by the Maui County press noted, prompting officials to explore this aspect.

Emphasizing the focus on saving lives, reducing human suffering, and minimizing property loss, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen underscored these priorities during a news briefing.

With ongoing search and rescue endeavors, officials anticipate the possibility of the death toll rising.

According to Ed Sniffen, an official from the Hawaii Department of Transportation, approximately 4,000 tourists are still attempting to leave western Maui. Despite the closure of at least 16 roads, the Maui airport remains operational, and airlines have reduced fares and offered waivers to facilitate the evacuation process.

Responding to the crisis, US President Joe Biden ordered the mobilization of all available federal assets in Hawaii to combat the wildfires, which have claimed at least six lives.

The wildfires are largely being fueled by the powerful winds of Hurricane Dora, situated hundreds of kilometers offshore, along with low humidity and dry air, as stated by the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office.

Efforts to employ helicopters for firefighting have been hampered by the challenging winds, local officials reported.

Though the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown, a prior warning from the National Weather Service about the hazardous conditions was issued, given the prolonged dry period that led to dry vegetation, facilitating the fire’s rapid spread, explained Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, commander general of the Hawaii Army National Guard.