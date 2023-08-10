Mercedes Benz launches 2023 GLC SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLC SUV in India. The luxury SUV is offered in two variants namely GLC 300 4Matic (Petrol) and GLC 220d 4Matic (Diesel). The former is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While the latter costs Rs 74.5 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The new GLC SUV comes equipped with a fresh grille, newly integrated LED headlamps, simulated chrome underguard, sleek roof rails, 19-inch black-painted alloy wheels with a high sheen finish, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, and 11.9-inch central display. The 2023 GLC becomes the first Mercedes SUV to incorporate the latest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system.

The 2023 GLC is offered with two engine options – A 2.0-litre in-line 4 turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre in-line 4 turbo diesel engines. The former generates 258 bhp power and 400 Nm torque. While the latter delivers 197 bhp power and 440 Nm torque. Moreover, the all-new GLC is enhanced with the second-generation 48V Integrated Starter Generator, which provides an additional 22 bhp and up to 200 Nm torque.

Safety features include 7airbags, Pre-safe technology, blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, attention assist, active brake assist, and active parking assist.