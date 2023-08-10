Over the span of five years, 1,050 militants and 305 security personnel killed in J&K

Since 2018, there have been 791 militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,050 militants and 319 security personnel, according to data from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These incidents included 626 encounters and have been decreasing over the years. The highest number of incidents was recorded in 2018 with 228, followed by 153 in 2019, 126 in 2020, 129 in 2021, 125 in 2022, and 30 till July 31, 2023.

The data revealed that the most militant deaths occurred in 2018, totaling 257, followed by 221 in 2020, 187 in 2022, 180 in 2021, 157 in 2019, and 50 till July 31, 2023. Additionally, 319 security personnel lost their lives during this period. Furthermore, 15 civilians died during encounters in 2018, with the numbers decreasing in subsequent years. Despite this, militant recruitment has decreased significantly in the Valley, and security measures are being undertaken to prevent further attacks and incidents.