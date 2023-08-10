Panic buttons to be introduce to public vehicles in Karnataka for safety of women

In order to protect women, the Karnataka government has decided to put panic buttons in every state-run public transport. During a recent cabinet meeting, a budget of Rs 30.74 crore was agreed for the programme.

Sources claim that the money will be used to put in place a panic button and a car monitoring system, both of which will be centrally controlled by a special control centre. The action attempts to cut customer wait times while simultaneously ensuring the safety of women travellers.

HK Patil, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Law, stressed the advantages of vehicle monitoring and emergency alert systems when discussing this breakthrough.

According to him, the technologies would give passengers knowledge of their current location and help those who are waiting for buses.

He said that the panic button feature would allow for quick action in an emergency. The control room will be informed when the panic button is pressed, which will cause the deployment of rescue or security officers to help passengers right away. The implementation of these initiatives will be supported by a budget of Rs 34 crore in total.