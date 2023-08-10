Parliament passed the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was successfully passed by Parliament on Wednesday, aiming to decriminalize offenses related to coastal aquaculture activities and enhance the ease of doing business. The Rajya Sabha cleared the bill through a voice vote on the same day, following its approval in the Lok Sabha on August 7.

During the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Parshottam Rupala, the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, emphasized the potential of a “Blue Revolution” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, focusing on advancing the fishermen community.

The amendment bill intends to broaden the scope of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority, eliminate regulatory gaps, and ease the compliance burden while maintaining environmental protection measures in coastal regions. It replaces the provision for imprisonment of up to three years with penalties, aiming to decriminalize civil transgressions.

Furthermore, the bill seeks to refine the operational processes of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority, promoting environmentally friendly practices like cage culture and seaweed culture. It aims to establish global best practices, including aquaculture area mapping, quality assurance, and safe aquaculture product practices.

The bill encourages the setup of facilities in seawater-accessible areas for the production of improved and disease-free broodstocks and seeds for coastal aquaculture. It also discourages the use of harmful antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances. The amendment addresses ambiguities in the principal Act related to different aspects of coastal aquaculture.

Additionally, the amendment ensures that registrations granted under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act serve as valid permissions under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification. This provision aims to simplify the process for small aquaculture farmers to avoid multiple agencies for CRZ clearances.

In essence, the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill seeks to enhance the coastal aquaculture sector’s operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and ease of compliance while promoting sustainable practices and benefiting local communities.