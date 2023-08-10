Police ask permission to administer narco test to accused in Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting

Authorities looking into the July 31 attack on the Jaipur-Mumbai train have requested authorization to administer a narcotics test to accused Railway Police Force (RPF) policeman Chetan Singh, who is accused of killing four people while riding in the moving train.

According to sources, the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) officers who are investigating the issue have submitted a three-page application to the court asking for permission to conduct a narcotics test.

According to officials, the accused Chetan Singh is misleading police investigators and refusing to cooperate with their inquiries. They said that the accused is fabricating tales and making potentially false statements on his mental health.

The officials noted that the accused seems reticent to provide much facts and stated that a narco test would be crucial to the inquiry. They added that, with the court’s approval, the accused would also have to undergo brain mapping.

According to Chetan Singh’s attorney, Amit Mishra, the police have already had the accused in their custody for 11 days and more mental harassment is unnecessary.

After the court’s hearing on the subject, a final ruling is anticipated.

On July 31, the killings were carried out by an RPF constable in two coach compartments and a pantry car of the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express. After an altercation with his senior, ASI Tikaram Meena, in coach B5, he killed him. He subsequently killed three more passengers in the remaining coaches of the train. As soon as the train came to a stop between Mira Road and Dahisar, he was taken into custody.

Chetan Singh was detained by police and would remain there until August 11 after being arrested for murder and violating the Arms Act.