Temporary traffic closure announced in Doha

Doha: A temporary road closure announced in Doha. Public Works Authority( Ashghal) will implement a traffic closure on Khalifa Boulevard towards Madinat Khalifa between Thani Bin Jassim and Al Gharrafa Interchanges.

The traffic will be diverted to Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor until 10am on Friday, August 11, 2023, to remove the directional signs

Ashghal also added that the road closure is in coordination with the Traffic Department. It urged all drivers to follow the road signs into place and adhere to traffic laws.