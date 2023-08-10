Trailer of movie ‘King of Kotha’, starring Dulquer Salmaan released

Dulquer Salmaan, on Thursday, revealed the trailer for his highly-anticipated movie “King of Kotha”, where he takes on the role of an alcoholic gangster. The film, a Malayalam period drama, is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy, and it marks Salmaan’s first release following the success of the 2022 Telugu movie “Sita Ramam”. Salmaan shared the trailer on his official Twitter account, now rebranded as X, stating that he had been waiting eagerly to showcase the film.

The trailer’s release garnered congratulations from notable figures in the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Nagarjuna, and Mohanlal. “King of Kotha”, produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, features Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose. Besides this film, Salmaan is also set to appear in Raj & DK’s “Guns & Gulaabs”, a Hindi series scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 18, marking his digital debut. The movie is anticipated to hit cinemas during Onam 2023.