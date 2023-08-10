Vivo unveils Pad Air: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has unveiled ‘Vivo Pad Air’. The tablet has been officially introduced in China by the company’s vice president Jia Jingdong on Weibo.

The tablet will come in three colour variants — Free Blue, Brave Pink, and Easy Silver. It will weigh 530 grams and measure 6.67mm in thickness. It packs an 8,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with an Adreno 550 GPU. The Vivo Pad Air will run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

It will sport an 11.5-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio and P3 wide colour gamut. The tablet is claimed to feature a quad-speaker setup with super audio computed sound effects. The new Vivo Pad Air will get a metal body that is fingerprint resistant.

However, the price, availability camera specifications, RAM and storage configurations for the tablet are yet to be revealed. The company is yet to announce the launch of the device in India.