14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne commences with a dazzling inauguration press conference

The highly anticipated 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commenced with a dazzling press conference, featuring prominent Bollywood personalities and luminaries. This cinematic extravaganza, dedicated to celebrating India’s rich film heritage, officially started in the morning amidst glitz and glamour, promising a series of captivating film showcases, interactive sessions, and engaging discussions.

The inauguration event was graced by illustrious figures including Karan Johar, heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, the charismatic Mrunal Thakur, and the dynamic Vijay Varma.

The festival’s Founder and Director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange, radiated enthusiasm as she welcomed the distinguished guests, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the industry and the festival itself. With the support of the Victorian Government and the backing of Indian film aficionados, IFFM has grown into a global platform fostering cultural exchange and appreciation of cinema.

Joining the celebration were luminaries from the Indian film industry, including talented and visionary directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur.

As the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne unfolds, audiences can anticipate a captivating cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and showcases the magic of Indian storytelling. The festival began on August 11 and will continue until August 20 this year.

Karan Johar expressed his gratitude at the event, stating, “This is my third time at IFFM, and I’m so grateful for the warmth and grace of the festival and everyone involved with it. I’m here joined by many fellow members of the Indian film fraternity, and I’m honored to be amongst such impeccable talent. We have iconic filmmakers and actors like the team of Sita Raman, a movie I have loved, Vijay Varma who can practically do any role given to him. Or Kartik, who has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has brought people back to the theaters.”

Kartik expressed his overwhelming gratitude for the warm reception in Australia, saying, “I’m so overwhelmed to be in Australia, and I’m thankful to Mitu and IFFM for inviting me here. The love from the Indian community has been both surprising and overwhelming. I never thought there would be so much love and fanfare for Indian cinema in Australia.”

Mrunal shared her connection to IFFM, saying, “When I came to IFFM with Love Sonia, I didn’t have any plans or idea where my career would go. But I met Nikkhil Advani sir here in Melbourne, who then offered me Batla House, and even my producers of Sita Raman, I met in Melbourne. So this festival holds a very special place in my heart. I always love coming back here.”