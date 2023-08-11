75th Emmy Awards ceremony postponed to 15 January 2024 due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony has experienced a delay, with the new date set for January 15, 2024, due to an ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors, who are involved in labor disputes with major studios. Both the Television Academy and the broadcast network Fox announced the postponement on Thursday.

Originally scheduled to be aired on Fox on September 18, the Emmy Awards had nominations announced in July, just before the commencement of the dual work stoppage.

The strike involves Hollywood actors who recently joined forces with film and television writers, who have been on picket lines since May after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios reached an impasse. This marks the first instance since 1960 that both the writers’ and actors’ unions have simultaneously gone on strike, causing a significant halt in the production of scripted television shows and films, impacting various businesses within the entertainment industry.

Among the Emmy award nominees, HBO drama “Succession,” depicting a family’s intense struggle for control of a media empire, is a prominent contender, along with another HBO show, “The Last of Us,” an adaptation from a dystopian video game. Other shows competing in the best drama category include HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” the intriguing “The White Lotus,” and the Star Wars series “Andor.” Notable past nominees such as “Better Call Saul,” “Yellowjackets,” and “The Crown” are also part of the competition.

The live broadcast of the Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place on Fox from the Peacock Theater at LA Live on January 15. Additionally, the Creative Arts Emmys, which acknowledge technical and similar achievements, will occur on January 6 and 7, 2024.