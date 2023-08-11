Activist Vasu’s custody extended until August 25, legal battle continues

Ninety-three-year-old human rights activist and trade unionist Ayinoor Vasu, widely known as Grow Vasu, finds himself in an ongoing legal battle as his remand period is extended to August 25. This decision was reached by the Kunnamangalam judicial 1st class magistrate court. Vasu’s arrest and subsequent custody took place on July 29. The arrest is linked to a protest that took place seven years ago in front of the mortuary at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The protest that occurred in 2016 was a response to what Vasu and others viewed as extra-judicial police killings of two individuals, Kuppu Devarajan and Ajitha, within the Karulayi forest. The central issue raised was the disparity in treatment between those accused of committing murder and those engaged in peaceful protest. Vasu’s passionate reaction during the court proceedings highlighted this discrepancy: “There are no cases registered against people who commit murder through fake encounters, but against protesters. Two kinds of justice to the ruling authorities and civilians?” These words underscore his belief in the need for equal treatment under the law.

Interestingly, despite being granted the opportunity for bail with a relatively low payment of less than Rs 1,000, Vasu declined the offer. His refusal appears to stem from a desire to challenge what he perceives as the state’s “unjustifiable attitude” towards the case. This principled stance led him to remain in custody for an additional 14 days.

As the legal proceedings continue, Ayinoor Vasu’s dedication to justice and equality remains unwavering. His actions serve as a reminder of the enduring power of peaceful protest and the importance of standing up for one’s convictions, regardless of the obstacles faced.