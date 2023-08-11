All-electric MINI Cooper SE Charged Edition launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Mini India has launched the Charged Edition of the Cooper SE EV at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The model will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU). it is limited to just 20 units.

The Charged Edition is only offered in the Chili Red colour with a white finish for the roof. The headlights, tail light rings, door handles, logos, and tailgate handle are all adorned with Aspen White Exterior Trim. While the bonnet, sides, and boot features of Frozen Red Sports Stripes with Energetic Yellow accents.

The car features an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a 5.5-inch digital instruments cluster. The Charged Edition also gets multiple toggle switches and media controls. The feature highlights include the MINI wired package which consists of the Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay, and the Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

The vehicle comes with driver assistance systems including Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, a Rear View Camera, and the Tyre Pressure Monitor.

The Charged Edition draws its power from an 32.6kWh battery . It generates 184 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. The Charged Edition can reach 0-100kph in 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 150kph. The Cooper SE Charged Edition can be charged to 80% in 36 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger. The 11 kW AC charger can charge this vehicle for upto an 80% in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Safety features includes front passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tires, and a Rear-View Camera. The signature MINIMALISM technology encompasses the Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, Active Cooling Air Ducts, and Electromechanical Power Steering.