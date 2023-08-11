Archaeologists scared to open the tomb of Chinese emperor due to deadly ‘booby traps’

Qin Shi Huang, the inaugural emperor of a unified China, established the Qin dynasty and ruled from 221 to 210BC, holding the title of “emperor” instead of “king” as used by prior rulers from the Shang and Zhou dynasties.

Despite his death in 210 BC, there is reluctance among archaeologists to open his tomb, which has been preserved for over 2,200 years. This tomb is famously protected by a terracotta army consisting of soldiers and horses, discovered by farmers in 1974 in China’s Shaanxi province.

Although the tomb’s surroundings have been investigated, the tomb itself has remained untouched. There seems to be a significant rationale behind this cautious approach.

According to a report from IFL Science published on July 29, archaeologists are concerned that opening the tomb could lead to damage. There are also persistent rumors suggesting the presence of lethal booby traps designed to protect the tomb, posing a deadly threat to anyone attempting to enter.

Historical accounts further contribute to the intrigue surrounding the tomb. Chinese historian Sima Qian’s writings from over a century after Qin Shi Huang’s death detailed the construction of palaces, scenic towers, rare artifacts, and treasures within the tomb. The historian claimed that crossbows and arrows were set to target intruders, and mercury was used to simulate rivers and a great sea, mechanically flowing.

While concerns about the alleged crossbows may have diminished over time, reports suggest that there is still apprehension about liquid mercury potentially seeping through the tomb’s cracks. A 2020 research paper proposed that highly volatile mercury might have been escaping through these fissures, corroborating historical accounts that the tomb has remained unopened and unlooted.

Some scientists have considered non-invasive methods to explore the tomb, but the future will reveal the outcome of such endeavors.