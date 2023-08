Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India to face Japan in semifinal: Possible playing XI

Chennai: In hockey, hosts India will face Japan in the Semifinal of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on 11 August 2023. The match will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard time.

In the other semifinal, defending champions South Korea will face Malaysia. The match will begin at 6 PM Indian Standard Time.

India defeated Pakistan by ‘4-0’ on Wednesday to finish the league stage at the top. Japan finished 4th by defeating China by ‘ 2-1’.

Squads:

India: RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Takumi Kitagawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Yoshiki Kirishita, Raiki Fujishima, Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe, Yuma Nagai, Ooka Ryoma

Probable Playing XI:

India: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Japan: Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Ken Nagayoshi, Kentaro Fukuda, Ryosei Kato, Yuma Nagai, Taiki Takade