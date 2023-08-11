Author and two Kuki academics for distorting Manipur’s history in book

An author and two academics from the Kuki-Zo community are facing charges for allegedly distorting Manipur’s history in a book, following a complaint from The Federation of Haomee, an Imphal-based civil society organization. The book titled “Anglo-Kuki War 1917-1919,” authored by Retd. Col (Dr) Vijay Chenji and edited by Jangkhomang Guite and Thongkholal Haokip, has led to cases being registered against them by the Manipur Police. The charges include offenses under the Indian Penal Code related to waging war against the government, promoting hostility among groups, and presenting false information as truth. The complaint alleges that the book wrongly portrays a Kuki rebellion as an Anglo-Kuki war, asserting that no such war occurred in Manipur’s history. The complainants argue that the Kukis resisted Kuki recruitment into the Indian Labour Corps during World War I, resulting in a rebellion. The Federation of Haomee also contends that the book’s content contradicts historical records and aims to favor a specific community, causing significant offenses against India and the UK. Jangkhomang Guite and Thongkholal Haokip are both assistant professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University.