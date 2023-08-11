BJP leader from Sambhal, out on walk, shot dead outside house in UP’s Moradabad; Caught on cam

Moradabad: A BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, was shot dead outside his residence in Moradabad Thursday evening, police said. CCTV footage shows Chaudhary, 34, walking outside his apartment with another person when three men on a bike shoot him multiple times. Chaudhary was rushed to Moradabad’s BrightStar Hospital where he died of his injuries, the police said.

An active part of local politics, Chaudhary contested the block chief elections from Sambhal’s Asmoli block but was unsuccessful. Chaudhary’s family has blamed political rivals for the killing. According to the police, the family has named two people involved in the killing – Amit Chaudhary and Aniket.

Police have registered a case against four people and are trying to track down the accused. ‘There was personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four people. Five teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the wanted accused soon’, the Moradabad Police said in a statement.