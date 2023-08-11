British actor Sacha Baron Cohen announces the revival of his infamous alter ego Ali G for an upcoming stand-up tour

Sacha Baron Cohen, the renowned British actor and comedian famous for creating memorable and controversial characters like Borat, is causing a stir once more with the revival of his infamous alter ego, Ali G, as reported by Variety. This iconic character that propelled him to stardom in the late 1990s is making a comeback through a stand-up tour. Baron Cohen is known for crafting humorous personas that entertain audiences while simultaneously challenging social norms and established institutions. As the 25th anniversary of Ali G approaches, fans worldwide can look forward to witnessing the hilarious antics of the Staines-based rapper once again.

According to Variety, Baron Cohen has been quietly working on a stand-up tour that aims to resurrect Ali G. This revelation follows a secretive performance held at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia, in 2021, where the comedian offered a taste of Ali G’s zany humor to a delighted audience. Reflecting on the experience, Baron Cohen expressed, “I just wanted to get on stage and have some fun and see what Ali G would be like with a live crowd. It was really enjoyable.”

However, sources have confirmed to Variety that a new Ali G movie is not currently in development. An anonymous insider stated that Baron Cohen continues to support the ongoing strike, aligning himself with fellow writers and actors as a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Ali G’s cultural impact dates back to 1998 when Baron Cohen first portrayed the character on The 11 O’Clock Show, a sketch series broadcast on Channel 4 in Britain. Ali G’s unconventional interviews with public figures, including politicians and judges, quickly earned him the reputation as the “voice of youth,” propelling Baron Cohen to comedic stardom.

In the early 2000s, Baron Cohen leveraged Ali G’s popularity by launching the Da Ali G Show. This series not only revived the iconic character but also introduced audiences to two new personas: Borat, a hapless Kazakh reporter navigating the unfamiliar Western world, and Bruno, an eccentric Austrian fashionista. The show’s success prompted HBO to pick up the latter two seasons, solidifying Baron Cohen’s position as a comedic powerhouse.

Each of these characters embarked on their cinematic journeys, with Ali G Indahouse, Bruno, and Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (which also received a sequel).