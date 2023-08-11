China is going to pause plans of building new embassy in London

China has decided to halt its plans to construct a new embassy in London, a move that is likely to escalate diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Beijing will miss the deadline to appeal the local council’s objection to its embassy plans near the Tower of London after facing opposition from local residents, as reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources.

Instead of appealing, China is seeking a commitment from the British government to intervene if it decides to resubmit a planning application. There are concerns in British circles that the UK’s plans to rebuild its embassy in Beijing could be affected as part of a reciprocal response unless China is allowed to relocate its UK embassy.

The Chinese foreign ministry has released a statement urging the UK government to fulfill its “international obligation” to assist in building a new embassy. China seeks a solution based on reciprocity and mutual benefit. The UK government spokesperson emphasized that the planning system is open and transparent, with decisions routinely made by local councils, and applicants have the option to appeal.

In 2018, China initially announced plans to construct a new London embassy on the former site of the Royal Mint, which it acquired for approximately £250 million ($318 million). The proposed embassy would have been a significant development, with a size of 700,000 square feet, making it China’s largest mission in Europe and almost twice the size of its embassy in Washington.

While the proposal was accepted by unelected planning officers in London’s Tower Hamlets council, elected local councillors overruled them in late 2022, citing security concerns and potential impacts on residents. The council’s spokesperson stated that China had until Thursday to appeal the decision, but no prior notice of appeal had been given, which would have been necessary to overturn the decision.

The council spokesperson also mentioned that the Chinese government could submit a new application at a later date to utilize the site for an embassy in the future. During official-level meetings, Chinese officials have expressed frustration to the British government over its inability to secure planning permission, as previously reported by sources involved in these talks.