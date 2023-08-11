Citroen hikes price of eC3 in India: Details

Mumbai: The French car manufacturer Citroen has increased the price of its EVs named eC3. The company has increased the price of this electric car by up to Rs 25,000 on every model, barring the base trim.

Now, the vehicle comes at the starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top model goes up to Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can purchase the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or through Citroen’s official website online.

The Citroen Feel variant now comes with an updated price tag of Rs 12.38 lakh. The top model Feel Vibe Pack and Feel Vibe Pack (Dual-tone) have been selling under the latest price tag of Rs 12.53 lakh and Rs 12.68 lakh respectively.

The Citroen eC3 features a 29.2kWh battery pack. The unit produces a max output of 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. The EV can run at a top speed of 107km/h and provides a range of 320 km on a full top-up.