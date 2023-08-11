DeSantis-led Disney World eliminates its diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes

Under the governance of Governor Ron DeSantis’ appointees, the Walt Disney World governing district has eliminated its diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes, following the governor’s broader efforts to restrict such initiatives in various sectors, including higher education. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District made the announcement on Tuesday, discontinuing its diversity committee and related job responsibilities, as well as terminating previous initiatives focused on achieving racial and gender parity through contract awards.

The new administrator of the district, Glenton Gilzean, an African American and former leader of the Central Florida Urban League, characterized these initiatives as “illegal and simply un-American.” Gilzean’s alignment with the governor’s stance is evident through his affiliations with conservative institutions and his appointment to the Florida Commission on Ethics by DeSantis. He emphasized unity and cooperation among diverse communities as the driving force for the district’s future.

Disney World has not yet commented on the abolishment of the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the district.

Governor DeSantis has been a vocal proponent of limiting diversity programs. He signed a law prohibiting public colleges from using state or federal funds for such programs and championed Florida’s “Stop WOKE” law, which restricts businesses, schools, and colleges from providing certain racial concepts training. A federal judge previously halted the enforcement of this law in specific settings, citing concerns about its implications.

The district, initially known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, played a crucial role in Disney’s establishment of a theme park resort near Orlando in the 1960s, allowing Disney to manage essential services on its extensive property. For over five decades, the district was governed by Disney supporters.

Earlier this year, DeSantis’ appointees took control of the district following a year-long dispute between the governor and the company. The disagreement arose when Disney publicly opposed a state law banning certain classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. In response, DeSantis passed legislation granting his appointees control over the district’s services, leading to a legal battle between Disney and the governor.

Prior to the leadership shift, Disney had entered agreements with the previous oversight board members, limiting the new supervisors’ authority over design and development. The DeSantis-appointed board members filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to invalidate these agreements as part of the ongoing legal conflict between the district’s new leadership and Disney.