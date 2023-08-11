First post office in India at LoC ; PIN code 193224

The first post office in India, previously known as the last post office, sits by the Kishenganga River near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector. Operating with the PIN code 193224, the post office is supervised by a postmaster and three mail runners. What was once considered the last post office is now labeled the “First Post Office of India.”

Strategically positioned at the edge of Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), the post office remains unaffected by cross-border conflicts due to the undisturbed India-Pakistan ceasefire over the past two years. Mail distribution has become smoother, with the postmaster and runners no longer fearing border hostilities.

In the past, these mail runners hesitated to serve the army and locals near the LoC due to sporadic gunfire exchanges. However, the reduction in cross-border tensions has brought relief to locals and post office workers alike.

This historical post office has operated since pre-1947 times and remained steadfast during the 1965, 1971, and 1998 Kargil conflicts. Housed in the postmaster’s residence since 1993, after a flood destroyed the original building, it predominantly handles mail for LoC-based army personnel.

Speed posts take three days to reach the Keran post office, from where they are efficiently delivered by the postmaster and runners. With the border area’s demilitarization and visitor accessibility, the post office has gained tourist attention. The improved conditions in J&K have led to the opening of various border areas, previously inaccessible.

In summary, the transformation of the “last” post office to the “first,” along with eased tensions, has made mail operations and tourism more efficient in the region.