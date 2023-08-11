Gulf country passes law requiring USB-C charges for smartphones

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has passed a law mandating USB-C charges for smartphones. From 2025, Apple’s iPhone and all Android smartphones sold in Saudi Arabia will have to have a USB-C charging port, with laptops to follow in 2026. Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission have announced this. The law will be enacted in two stages.

From January 1, 2025, all new smartphones, headphones, keyboards, speakers and routers must have USB-C charging ports . Then from April 1, 2026, the law will be extended to apply to laptop computers.

The law is intended to cut down e-waste, reduce costs overall, and improve the user experience.