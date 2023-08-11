Heavy rains cause nine deaths, Tehri lake’s rising level alarms Uttarakhand

Nine fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours due to continuous rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, with two additional bodies recovered from the Gaurikund landslide. As the Tehri Lake water level in New Tehri reached 816 meters, concerns over flooding intensified. Despite the lake being 14 meters below its full capacity of 830 meters, villages along its banks are at risk of landslides. In another incident, a car carrying four individuals fell into a ditch due to bad roads and rain, leading to the deaths of three occupants, while the fourth person is still missing. Flooding from excessive rains impacted houses in Rishikesh’s Khara Spring area, necessitating the evacuation of approximately 50 people. The area has witnessed multiple incidents of submergence, including a 500-meter landslide below Selang in Joshimath. In response, relief camps have been established for affected families.