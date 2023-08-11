India launch date of Audi Q8 e-Tron and Q8 Sportback e-Tron announced

Mumbai: Audi has announced the India launch date of its electric SUVs Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in India. The electric SUVs will be launched on August 18. The company now started accepting official bookings for e-SUVs. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicles by paying the token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The booking either can be done by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or online through Audi’s official website.

The vehicle has been equipped with high quality 16-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats massage memory system, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a separate screen for the HVAC and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports all the car connect technology.

The Q8 e-tron is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack, and 4 electric motors on each axle, which generates a max combined power of 402 BHP and 664 Nm of peak torque. The Q8 e-tron can run almost 582 km on a single charge. While the Sportback model provides a claimed range of almost 600 km on a full top-up.