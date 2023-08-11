Indian Railways to Introduce 35 Hydrogen-Powered Trains on 8 Heritage Routes

Indian Railways is embarking on its innovative ‘Hydrogen for Heritage’ initiative, which aims to power tourist trains using hydrogen across picturesque heritage hill tracks. The railway system has conducted a thorough feasibility study and is set to introduce hydrogen-powered trains on routes spanning environmentally sensitive hilly landscapes that hold potential for tourism.

The Standing Committee on Railways (2022-23) of the 17th Lok Sabha has reported that the Indian Railways intends to operate 35 hydrogen trains, with an approximate cost of Rs 80 crore per train, and ground infrastructure expenses amounting to Rs 70 crore per route. The committee lauded this ecologically sound effort but also urged the railways to prepare adequately for its execution.

A pioneering step was taken by the Indian Railways by awarding a contract for the conversion of a 1,200 KW DEMU to a hydrogen fuel cell-based distributed power rolling stock. The project includes the allocation of 35 train-set rakes, each composed of six cars, for operation on eight heritage routes. These historic rail routes include the Matheran Hill Railway, Darjeeling Himalaya Railway, Kalka Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Bilmora Waghai Railway, Patapalpani Kalakund Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and Marwar-Goram Ghat Railway.