India’s optimism stands out, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed India’s unique optimism and positive outlook for future growth amidst the global economic struggles, attributing it to the reform agenda led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate on a no-confidence motion, Sitharaman highlighted India’s distinction as the fastest-growing major economy, even as developed nations like the US, UK, and Eurozone grapple with challenges. China, too, confronts issues concerning consumer demand and stagnant wages.

In a veiled reference to the Congress-led Opposition, Sitharaman pointed out that Morgan Stanley, which once labeled India as a fragile economy in 2013, has since upgraded its assessment. She underlined that despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19, improvements have been evident. Crediting Prime Minister Modi’s transformative governance, she noted a shift from phrases like “Milega” (you will get) to “Mil Gaya” (we have got it) among the people. Sitharaman emphasized a commitment to empower all segments of society without resorting to appeasement. This transformation, according to her, has been instrumental in India’s current promising trajectory.