ISIS attack kills 23 Syrian soldiers

Around 23 Syrian soldiers lost their lives in the eastern region of the conflict-ridden country due to an assault on a military bus, attributed to the Islamic State group. The attack occurred in Deir Ezzor province, as the remaining elements of the jihadist organization intensify their assaults. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that IS militants targeted the bus, resulting in the deaths of 23 soldiers and injuries to over 10 individuals, some of whom are in critical condition. The Observatory, headquartered in the UK and relying on a diverse range of sources within Syria, indicated that numerous soldiers are unaccounted for. Despite its territorial loss in 2019, IS has retained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert, using them to conduct surprise attacks. Recently, the group has escalated its assaults in Syria’s northern and northeastern regions. Another IS attack in Raqa province claimed the lives of ten Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters earlier in the week.