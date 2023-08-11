Japanese Ambassador Emphasizes Significance of Ties with India and Sri Lanka

In an ambassador-level trilateral meeting, India, Japan, and Sri Lanka discussed ways to enhance their ties for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Japanese Prime Minister emphasized South Asia’s significance in the Free and Open Indo Pacific strategy. Japan views India and Sri Lanka as crucial partners in this endeavor. The Japanese Ambassador highlighted the importance of transparent and equitable debt restructuring, praising India’s support to Sri Lanka in this regard. Sri Lanka’s Ambassador acknowledged India’s role in their recovery and stressed the need for increased private sector investments from India and Japan. The collaboration focuses on areas like low-carbon power generation, energy hub development, logistics, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts. India’s Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized connectivity as a cornerstone of India’s approach to Sri Lanka’s economic revival, including the resumption of passenger ferry services.