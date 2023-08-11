Jishad Shamsudeen: The Creative Mind Shaping Mohanlal’s Appearance in ‘Jailer’

Following the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ on August 10, the attention of Mollywood enthusiasts has been captivated by Mohanlal’s appearance in the film. Despite being centered around Rajinikanth, Mohanlal’s cameo in ‘Jailer’ has left an indelible mark on fans of the seasoned actor, who had faced challenges in leaving an impact due to a series of disappointments. The actor’s charisma and style displayed in the movie have left many in awe, becoming a celebrated onscreen presence.

The creative genius responsible for Mohanlal’s bold and vibrant onscreen look is none other than costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen. Serving as Mohanlal’s personal stylist, Jishad was tasked by film director Nelson Dilipkumar to curate a look reminiscent of the 1970s to 1990s era dons. Jishad, reflecting on the process, shared, “That was not an easy task as I had to go through a lot of references to get a look that would suit Mohanlal’s character Mathew in the film. The director asked me to take cues from films on drug lords like Pablo Escobar.”

To meet this challenge, Jishad meticulously compiled a mood board and conceived 17 different styles, which he then presented to the filmmakers. From these, five were selected for consideration. Ultimately, the iconic leopard shirt ensemble was chosen as the standout look. Interestingly, the original plan had encompassed just one appearance for Mathew’s character. However, the team opted for more than one look, with Mohanlal himself expressing a preference for an outfit worn during the climactic sequence.

Jishad, who has collaborated with Mohanlal for the past three years, lauds the experience of working with the veteran actor. “He is very supportive. As he prefers to be subtle with his looks and personality, I was quite unsure whether Mohanlal sir would like the look I selected for him. But, he was cool about wearing the loud attire,” Jishad recounted.

The meticulous attention to detail extended to accessories as well, with watches and bracelets sourced from Mumbai and Varkala. Jishad expresses his delight in contributing to the project, and he is proud to have received acknowledgment from Director Nelson for his work in the film.