Kochi Airport Customs Seize Gold Valued at Rs 85 Lakh

On Friday, officials from the customs department made a significant discovery at the Kochi airport. They confiscated approximately Rs 85 lakh worth of gold in paste form, which had been concealed in two packets. These packets, weighing a total of around 1.7 kg, were discreetly stashed in the restroom of an IndiGo Airlines passenger aircraft that had just arrived from Abu Dhabi.

Prompt action was taken when the airline staff stumbled upon the concealed gold packets. They immediately notified the authorities, leading to the initiation of a thorough investigation by the customs officials. In response to the incident, a customs spokesperson stated, “Our teams are working diligently to uncover the details surrounding this case and to determine the individuals involved.”

This occurrence follows closely on the heels of a similar incident that took place merely two weeks ago. During that event, officials managed to seize gold worth Rs 48 lakh from a passenger at the same airport. In this instance, the gold had been ingeniously hidden in paste form. The passenger had managed to conceal the precious metal within the waistband of his pants and within a specially designed pocket within his undergarment. In total, the seized yellow metal weighed approximately 1.005 kg. The passenger had been traveling on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi.

These consecutive incidents highlight the persistent attempts at smuggling valuable goods through inventive methods. Customs authorities remain committed to staying vigilant and implementing necessary measures to curb such illicit activities.