Money laundering case: Delhi HC allots bail to Raghav Magunta

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who previously provided interim bail based on medical grounds, noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn’t oppose the bail plea. The ED’s response highlighted the accused’s cooperation in the investigation and assistance in tracing proceeds of crime. The court made the interim bail absolute, specifying a regular bail with conditions. Raghav Magunta must provide a personal bond of Rs. 2,00,000 and two sureties of the same amount to the trial court’s satisfaction. The conditions include surrendering his passport, seeking permission to leave the country, and cooperating with the probe. The court clarified that this ruling wouldn’t set a precedent for other accused individuals. The case involves alleged irregularities and favors extended to license holders during modifications to the excise policy. The policy, initially implemented in November 2021, was revoked in September 2022 due to corruption allegations. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is also accused and currently incarcerated, investigated by both the CBI and ED.