Muzaffarnagar idgah vandalised

Unidentified individuals have been reported to have vandalized an idgah in a village here, as per police statements on Thursday. The occurrence took place in Mathura village, falling under the jurisdiction of Charthawal police station. The incident came to public attention when local residents noticed damage to the dome of the idgah and promptly informed the police. SP City Satyanarain Prajapat confirmed that upon inspection, the police discovered the damaged dome. A case has been filed against the unknown perpetrators, and an investigation has been initiated. Additionally, the police team is actively engaged in restoring the damaged dome.