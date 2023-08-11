Report: Wonder Woman 3 not in development at DC despite Gal Gadot’s comments

Despite recent statements made by Gal Gadot, it appears that there will not be a third Wonder Woman movie, as reported by Variety. While Gadot initially suggested that Wonder Woman 3 was in the works, sources close to the situation have revealed that the future of the movie is uncertain at Warner Bros. DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran currently have no plans for the development of Wonder Woman 3, contradicting the earlier hints from Gadot’s interview with Comicbook.com.

In her pre-strike interview, Gadot expressed her love for portraying Wonder Woman and mentioned discussions with James and Peter about developing a third installment. Gal Gadot’s iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman began with a cameo appearance in Batman v Superman in 2016, and she truly shined as a headline superhero in the 2017 Wonder Woman film. The movie achieved remarkable success, generating over $821 million at the box office, despite a budget of approximately $150 million. It was also noteworthy for receiving positive reviews, making it a standout in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) until Aquaman’s success in 2018.

While Gadot’s role in the controversial Justice League faced external challenges, her performance garnered praise. The subsequent chapter in her heroic journey, Wonder Woman 1984, encountered a mixed response from critics and faced commercial hurdles, exacerbated by its simultaneous release on HBO Max. This distribution strategy resulted in an anticipated outcome, given the unique circumstances.

In conclusion, despite initial excitement from Gadot’s statements, the future of Wonder Woman 3 remains uncertain, with no concrete plans for its development from the key figures at DC Studios.