Shakib Al Hasan to captain Bangladesh in World Cup campaign

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as the captain of Bangladesh’s one-day international (ODI) squad for this year’s World Cup in India. This decision comes after opener Tamim Iqbal stepped down due to a back injury, which would sideline him from the upcoming Asia Cup starting on August 30 in Multan.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President, Nazmul Hassan, Shakib was the natural choice for the role. Hassan stated, “He is the obvious choice. Who else can lead? But we had to talk to him before appointing him. Nobody should think anything else. Shakib is the captain. He was always the main choice.”

Shakib’s leadership responsibilities now extend across all three formats of the game. The BCB intends to discuss his long-term plans and workload upon his return from the Lankan Premier League. Hassan explained, “We have to know his long-term plan. I spoke to him on the phone yesterday. But it is better if we talk to him in person since he is busy with a franchise league currently. We will also talk about which format he will keep leading, whether it is all three formats or one or two of them.”

Following the Asia Cup, Bangladesh is scheduled to host a home ODI series against New Zealand in September. Subsequently, they will head to India for the ODI World Cup, commencing on October 5.