Strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude jolts Japan

Tokyo: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake’s epicentre was 46 km below the Earth’s surface.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.