Death toll in the Hawaiian wildfire reaches 67 making it the deadliest natural disaster in state’s history

Officials have officially confirmed that the death toll from the Hawaiian wildfire has now reached 67, making it the most lethal natural disaster in the history of the state.

The Maui County government reported the new fatalities on the afternoon of Friday, August 11, even as officials are still working to determine the initial cause of the fires.

These wildfires now represent the deadliest natural disaster ever recorded in Hawaii, surpassing the toll of a 1960 tsunami that claimed the lives of 61 individuals.

Authorities fear that the death toll may rise further, as search teams meticulously comb through the charred remnants of Lahaina town on Maui island, where the fire destroyed 1,000 structures, leaving thousands without homes.

The statement from Maui County reads: “As firefighting efforts continue, 12 additional fatalities have been confirmed as of 1 p.m. (2300 GMT) today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 67 people.”

“The Lahaina fire is not yet contained,” the government added in its statement.

Meanwhile, residents of Lahaina were allowed a brief return to their homes on Friday to assess the extent of the damage, as reported by BBC. However, officials had cautioned them that they would encounter “destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives.”

The state has also implemented daily curfews from 10 pm to 6 am (local time), while certain heavily affected areas of the town remain restricted for the use of search and rescue personnel.

Local reports indicate that much of Maui, including Lahaina, remains without power and water. Search teams are still active in the region, searching for wildfire victims.

Governor Josh Green emphasized that the scene in Lahaina would be challenging to witness. He stated, “Lahaina is a devastated zone. They will see destruction like they’ve not ever seen in their lives,” after his visit to the town on Thursday. “Be very safe, be very careful.”

Green explained that the search operations were hindered because the flames, which had subsided briefly, suddenly reignited, causing firefighters to shift their focus to other areas of the island.

Amidst the tragedy, concerns have arisen regarding whether residents received any prior warning before the fire engulfed their homes.

Responding to these concerns, Green clarified that “the telecommunications were destroyed very rapidly” at that point, indicating that they were unable to alert the people.

“That communication was cut off,” the governor explained.

During a press conference on Thursday, Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura acknowledged that the fire’s speed had made it “nearly impossible” for frontline responders to communicate with emergency management officials, who typically provide real-time evacuation orders. He also noted that cellular service had been knocked out.

“They were basically self-evacuating with fairly little notice,” Ventura stated, referring to residents in the neighborhood where the fire initially struck.

Although the exact cause of the wildfires remains uncertain, once ignited, the combination of hurricane winds and dry weather significantly fueled the flames.