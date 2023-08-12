Delhi government initiates youth-engaging climate summit.

The Delhi government has initiated a 10-month framework aimed at engaging educational institutions to nurture climate leadership among youth through the ‘Delhi Youth for Climate Summit.’ The summit, which took place on August 10 and 11, focuses on translating theoretical knowledge into practical action, inspiring participants to make a tangible impact.

During the event, experts from diverse fields, including policymaking and research, interacted with participants, exploring the multifaceted consequences of climate change. The second day of the summit involved breakout sessions, where Eco-Club convenors and college representatives collaborated to brainstorm innovative approaches for reinvigorating these clubs within educational institutions, as highlighted in a statement by the Delhi government.

The comprehensive two-day summit featured insightful discussions covering topics like the impacts of climate change, climate finance, and the pivotal role of Eco-Clubs in equipping educational establishments with the necessary tools and knowledge to champion sustainability and foster climate leadership.

An essential aspect of the summit is the integration of air quality education and environmental consciousness into educational curricula. This approach offers a global perspective on air pollution and its far-reaching consequences, enhancing the understanding of climate change and its implications for educational institutions. According to Reena Gupta, an advisor to the Delhi government, the event emphasizes the pivotal role of institutions in nurturing a culture of sustainability. It prepares students to proactively address various environmental challenges and encourages the adoption of sustainable practices, such as waste reduction, energy conservation, and the promotion of green infrastructure through active eco-projects within colleges.