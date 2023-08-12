Divide in BJP’s Kashmir unit deepens as local leaders in Valley perceive neglect

The BJP’s Kashmir unit is currently experiencing internal discord, with around 300 party leaders and senior members, who were part of the party’s inception in the militant-stricken region, expressing dissatisfaction. They claim that they’re being sidelined and facing undue external interference in local party affairs. This unrest prompted the central leadership to intervene and ease tensions.

Reports indicate that these discontented individuals are unhappy with the management of the party’s activities in Kashmir. Despite their status as founding members and their history of facing militant threats, they feel excluded from decision-making processes within the Valley unit. They’ve alleged that lesser-known party leaders from Jammu are coming to the Valley and attempting to manipulate its affairs, which has led to internal divisions.

These aggrieved BJP members have communicated their concerns to J&K party chief Ravindra Raina and the central leadership. To address the situation, Ravindra Raina visited Kashmir on August 9 and conducted an extensive three-hour meeting with the dissatisfied group in a Srinagar hotel. Their primary grievance revolves around the involvement of unfamiliar Jammu leaders who lack their own constituencies and are causing division within the party.