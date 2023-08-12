India beats Japan in Asian Champions Trophy

India’s dominant performance saw them defeat the reigning Asian champions, Japan, with a resounding 5-0 scoreline. This victory secured India’s place in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the fourth time. Right from the start, India, who have won the title three times previously, employed an aggressive high-press strategy, putting pressure on Japan’s defense. In contrast, Japan focused on a defensive approach, aiming to counter India’s attacks. The first scoring opportunity came through a penalty corner for India, but Japan’s goalkeeper, Takashi Yoshikawa, confidently denied Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh’s attempt. Throughout the match, India maintained control of the game, dictating the pace and holding the majority of possession. Japan found themselves in a catch-up position, struggling to keep up with India’s momentum. Looking ahead, India is set to face Malaysia in the upcoming final, while Japan will contend with defending champions South Korea in the third-fourth place play-off match.