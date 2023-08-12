Interim bail granted to NCP’s Nawab Malik in money laundering case by SC

Former Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP MLA Nawab Malik has been granted a two-month medical bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case. The division bench, comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi, issued the interim order.

Represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Nawab Malik had been in custody since February 2022. The arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was made in connection with a money laundering case tied to the notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

In response to the news, both factions of the NCP expressed their jubilation by setting off fireworks and sharing sweets at their respective party offices in Mumbai. Supriya Sule, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, considering it a positive move. Sule asserted that Nawab Malik was unjustly implicated due to political motives and expressed her confidence in his eventual acquittal. She emphasized their trust in the judiciary system, stating that Malik would soon be released without any harm.

In summary, the Supreme Court’s grant of medical bail to Nawab Malik, who had been imprisoned in a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim, has been met with celebration within the NCP, with expectations of his exoneration in the near future.