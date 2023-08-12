Jadavpur University student repeatedly stated, ‘I’m not gay,’ before death

Swapnodeep Kundu, a first-year student at Jadavpur University who was 18 years old, repeatedly said ‘I am not gay’ before he died. He died after falling from the second storey of a dormitory building.

Before the tragic fall, Kundu is said to have told his classmates, ‘I am not gay,’ according to police sources. The body of the deceased, who had fallen from the balcony, was found in an unclothed state.

An ex-student was detained by the Kolkata Police on Friday in relation to Kundu’s passing. Sourabh Chowdhury, the accused, had already earned his MSc in Mathematics from Jadavpur University in 2022, yet he kept reserving a room there.

According to a top police official, Sourabh Chowdhury confessed to being involved in the ragging event that led to the tragedy when being questioned. He admitted his guilt, and the police detained him.

Chowdhury will appear in court on Saturday after being charged under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

At twelve in the morning on Wednesday, Swapnodeep Kundu, a Bachelor of Arts in Bengali student from Hanskhali in the Nadia district, fell from the second storey of the hostel building.

After hearing a loud noise, students hurried to the area and found Swapnodeep lying in a pool of blood. He was transferred to KPC Medical College for care, where he died on Thursday at 4:30 in the morning.