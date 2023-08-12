Man in Bosnia shoots his ex-wife dead and streams the killing live on his Instagram account

In a deeply disturbing incident, a man in Bosnia carried out a shocking sequence of violent acts, including killing his ex-wife while livestreaming the gruesome act on his Instagram account. This horrific series of events culminated in the perpetrator taking his own life, following a rampage that claimed the lives of three people in total, as reported by the Associated Press, citing local authorities.

Police in Tuzla shared details of the tragic attack, revealing that the initial incident occurred in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac. The assailant wounded three individuals before ultimately taking his own life, just after being located and before he could be apprehended.

According to prosecutors, after fatally shooting his ex-wife, the man went on a violent spree through the streets of Gradacac, killing a man and his son, and injuring three more people, including a police officer, another woman, and a man at different locations in the town.

The motive behind this horrifying attack remains unclear, but officials and Bosnian media have highlighted that the ex-wife had previously reported threats and violence from her husband. The attacker, identified as Nermin Sulejmanovic, a resident of Gradacac, had a prior police record.

Prior to the gruesome crimes, the assailant posted a video on his Instagram account, warning his followers that they would witness a live murder that day. In the video, he was seen firing a gunshot at his wife, with the distressing sound of a child’s cries heard nearby. The video was subsequently removed from the platform.

While being pursued by the police, the perpetrator streamed two more videos, claiming to have shot at least two other individuals while on the run. Shockingly, approximately 12,000 people watched the live stream, and the video received 126 likes.

Bosnian Human Rights Minister Sevid Hurtic expressed deep concern, stating, “This is a huge shame for our society.”

According to local media reports, the 35-year-old Sulejmanovic was a bodybuilder and fitness coach with a history of arrests on charges including drug smuggling and attacking a police officer.